CFA: Romania’s Inflation Rate To Stay In Double-Digit Territory At Least For The Next 12 Months.

Financial analysts expect the Romanian leu will depreciate to an average of 5.1165 units to the euro in the next 12 months, while inflation is seen averaging 11.7% during the same period, a monthly poll by CFA Romania showed Thursday (August (...)