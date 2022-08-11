Summer Well: Festival held close to Bucharest starts this weekend, lineup includes Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves

Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, and Hayes & Y are among the artists set to perform at this year's Summer Well, the festival taking place on the Ştirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest. The festival starts tomorrow, August 12, and runs until August (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]