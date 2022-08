Orsova Shipyard Ends 1H/2022 With RON2.5M Net Loss

Orsova Shipyard Ends 1H/2022 With RON2.5M Net Loss. Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) ended the first half of 2022 with a net loss of RON2.5 million, higher than the RON335,300 loss in the same period in 2021, and a turnover of RON24 million, down 39.3% on the year, as per data from the company’s half-year report sent to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]