Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, reported revenues of RON109.6 million for the first half of 2022, down 48% from RON210.8 million in the year-earlier period, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on stock market