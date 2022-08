Wizz Air to introduce new route linking Romania to Great Britain

Wizz Air to introduce new route linking Romania to Great Britain. The Budapest-based budget airliner will operate a new route from Romania to Cardiff starting October 30. Flights will run Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets are already available and start at EUR 24.99. Located in the southwest of the country, Cardiff is the largest city in Wales, and one of the