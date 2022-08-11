The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra plays three concerts in the BLACK SeaMPHONY music festival in Constanta

The first edition of the BLACK SeaMPHONY music festival will take place August 19-21, in Ovidiu Square, Constanta. The public is invited to three evenings of music, featuring classical music with a pop-crossover and rock twist. Guests include the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, Irina Baianț, (...)