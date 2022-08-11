Bolik the bear enjoying freedom in Zărnești sanctuary after being rescued from Ukraine

Bolik the bear enjoying freedom in Zărnești sanctuary after being rescued from Ukraine. A video posted by the animal rights NGO that rescued Bolik from his poor living conditions in Ukraine shows the bear happily swimming and enjoying his newfound freedom. Bolik, the bear with chocolate-colored fur, spent 15 years in captivity near a hotel complex in the Ukrainian city of