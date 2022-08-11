Timişoara airport in talks to become commercial hub after deal with Abu Dhabi group

A partnership between Timişoara International Airport "Traian Vuia" (AIT) and the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Ports Group could see the former overhaul and develop its cargo infrastructure to become a regional commercial hub. Representatives of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and ADQ Abu Dhabi held talks in (...)