Visitors can interact with families of ring-tailed lemurs in Targu Mures Zoo's newest addition

Visitors can interact with families of ring-tailed lemurs in Targu Mures Zoo's newest addition. Romania’s first Lemur Glade, a unique corridor where visitors can interact with families of ring-tailed lemurs, was inaugurated on Saturday, August 6, at the Targu Mures Zoo. "It is the first corridor in the country specially designed for ring-tailed lemurs. It's a special treat for the little (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]