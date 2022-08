THR Marea Neagra Reports RON15.2M Net Loss For 1H/2022

THR Marea Neagra Reports RON15.2M Net Loss For 1H/2022. Romanian company THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages 11 hotels and restaurants in seaside resorts, reported a net loss of RON15.2 million for the first half of 2022 versus a loss of RON11 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]