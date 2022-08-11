 
August 11, 2022

Transelectrica And Moldelectrica Sign Contract For Commercial Exchange Of Electricity Between Romania And Moldova
Transport and System Operators (OTS) Transelectrica and Moldelectrica on Thursday (August 11) signed a contract that will allow the allocation of capacity for commercial exchanges of electricity on the interconnection between Romania and the Republic of (...)

Farmaceutica Remedia Profit Drops to RON3.7M in H1 Pharmaceutical wholesaler Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO) ended the first six months of the year with a net profit of RON3.7 million, down 12% from the RON4.2 million in the first half of last year.

Aerostar Bacau Sees Net Profit Rise 36% to RON48.8M in Jan-June Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), a manufacturing and maintenance company in the aviation industry, made net profit of RON48.8 million in the first half of 2022, up 35.6% compared with the first half of 2021.

Automotive Component Maker Compa Sibiu Net Profit Shrinks to RON4.7M in H1 Automotive components manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON4.7 million, down 73.3% compared with the year-ago period.

PSD leader: Pension Pillar 2 should not be dismantled, legislation in field of private insurance needs to be developed Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference held in northeastern Bistrita that Pension Pillar 2 should not be dismantled, even if such a system can only be found in Venezuela, but considers that legislation in the field of private insurance needs to be (...)

Romania's Current Account Deficit Rises 71% YoY to EUR12.2B in H1 Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR12.2 in January-June 2022, higher by almost 71% on the EUR7.2 billion in the year-ago period, central bank data published on Friday (August 12) show.

Romanian Naval Forces celebrate Navy Day in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz The Romanian Naval Forces celebrate the Navy Day (15 August) in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz, informs on Friday the Ministry of National Defense. ** In Bucharest, the Romanian Naval Forces are present, until Monday, 15 August, at ARCUB – the Cultural Center of (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: When it's time for a reshuffle, no one will keep it a secret National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu denied on Friday that there is any intention of a government reshuffle, noting that the evaluation of the ministers ended last month without any change proposals being made by the prime minister. At a joint news conference in (...)

 


