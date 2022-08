Average net salary in Romania up 12.3% but under annual inflation

Average net salary in Romania up 12.3% but under annual inflation. The average net salary in Romania was RON 3,977 (EUR 809) in June 2022, up by 1.2% relative to the previous month and 12.3% when compared to the same period of last year. Nevertheless, the average net salary could not keep up with the inflation rate, which stood at 15% the same month. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]