Four of Top Ten Automotive Companies in Romania Plan RON1.7B Investments

Four of Top Ten Automotive Companies in Romania Plan RON1.7B Investments. Star Assembly, Pirelli Tyers Romania, Continental Automotive Systems and Dacia Automobile, four of the ten largest players in the automotive sector in the country, are planning investments of more than RON1.7 billion, for which they applied for state aid of RON82 milion to RON185 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]