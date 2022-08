Raiffeisen Bank Raises RON500M from Sustainability Bond Issue

Raiffeisen Bank Raises RON500M from Sustainability Bond Issue. Raiffeisen Bank has placed a new corporate bond issue in lei, the bank's fourth eligible bond issue (MREL) and the first sustainable bond series, raising RON500.85 million from institutional investors for a five-year maturity, the bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]