Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises by 5.7% YTD

Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises by 5.7% YTD. The BET-TR index, which reflects the evolution of the 20 most liquid securities from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) plus the dividends disbursed by companies, reached a new historical high of 24,433 points on August 11, exceeding the previous record of 24,212 points established in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]