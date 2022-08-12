Romania's headline inflation eases marginally in July to just under 15%

Romania's headline inflation eases marginally in July to just under 15%. Consumer prices increased by 0.9% in July, and the annual inflation edged down marginally under 15% YoY from just over 15% YoY in June, Romania's statistics office INS announced. The prices of food increased by 16.1%, those for non-food goods (including fuels and energy) by 16.6% YoY and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]