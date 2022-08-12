CFA macroeconomic confidence index picks up in July but expectations remain gloomy

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator compiled by the CFA Romania Association based on a survey among its members increased to 37.5 points in July, from 36.5% in June. This was mainly due to the increase, by 10.8 points, of the current conditions component to 56.2% (notably above the 50