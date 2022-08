Heraeus Sees Revenue up 28% to RON291.1M in 2021

Heraeus Sees Revenue up 28% to RON291.1M in 2021. Solder paste and adhesive materials manufacturer Heraeus Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Heraeus, posted revenue of RON291.1 million (EUR59.2 million) in 2021, up about 28% from the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]