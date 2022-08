Germany’s Knauf Insulation Plans RON648M Investment in Romania

Insulation materials manufacturer Knauf Insulation, part of Germany's Knauf Group, has applied for RON90 million state aid, which would be part of a RON648 million investment, the results of the selection process of state aid applications Finance Ministry published on Tuesday