Romania sends firefighters to aid France in battling wildfires

Romania sends firefighters to aid France in battling wildfires. Romania has sent a team of 77 firefighters to aid France's efforts to battle the wildfires in the southwestern part of the country. It comes after France sent a request for help through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Germany, Greece, Poland, and Austria also sent teams of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]