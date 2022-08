Nuclearelecrica’s Net Profit More Than Triples to RON1.2B in H1

Nuclearelecrica’s Net Profit More Than Triples to RON1.2B in H1. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania's only nuclear power producer, ended the first half of 2021 with a net profit of RON1.2 billion, up 216% year-on-year, while revenue increased 127% to RON3.1 billion, of which revenue from electricity sales accounted for RON3 billion, up 130% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]