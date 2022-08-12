25,000 tonnes of waste pulled out of Bucharest’s Fundeni lake in one year

25,000 tonnes of waste pulled out of Bucharest’s Fundeni lake in one year. The waste was gathered over the course of one year, according to Apele Române, the state agency that handles public waterways and lakes. Roughly 10,000 tonnes were pulled from the lake since the end of July by workers from the local offices of Apele Române and Bucharest’s Sector 2 City Hall. “No (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]