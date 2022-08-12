The Topolinski investors family answers the call of District 2 residents and adds 550 student spots in the SkyLight project in Obor area



The Topolinski investors family answers the call of District 2 residents and adds 550 student spots in the SkyLight project in Obor area.

The 550-capacity will include one primary school, kindergartens and nurseries InteRo Property Development, owned by the Canadian Topolinski investors family, will develop a total of 550 student spots in its SkyLight Residence project, following an understanding with the District 2 City Hall and (...)