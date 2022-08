RTPR advises GreenGroup on UAB Ecso’s acquisition

RTPR advises GreenGroup on UAB Ecso’s acquisition. RTPR has assisted GreenGroup, a company in the portfolio of private equity fund Abris Capital Partners, in relation to the acquisition of UAB Ecso, a Lithuanian LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) recycling company. GreenGroup is the circular economy leader in Central Europe, specialised in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]