The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era

The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China published a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” on Wednesday. The following is the full text of the white paper: The Taiwan... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]