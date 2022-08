ROCA Industry in Talks to Buy 77.5% in Lithuania’s Iranga Technologies

ROCA Industry in Talks to Buy 77.5% in Lithuania’s Iranga Technologies. Bico Industries, a subsidiary of ROCA Industry, a holding company established by ROCA Investments under the name of Holdingrock1 at the Trade Register, is in advanced negotiations with SmartTech, a company incorporated and organized under the laws of Switzerland, for the acquisition of 77.5% in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]