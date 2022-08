Romgaz Ends H1 with RON1.7B Net Profit

Romgaz Ends H1 with RON1.7B Net Profit. Romgaz (SNG.RO), a state-owned natural gas producer and supplier, posted RON1.7 billion net profit in the first half of 2022, an increase of 127% on the year-ago period. Revenue, on the other hand, tripled to RON7.5 billion, the company’s financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]