European solidarity to fight wildfires: Romania dispatches rapid response teams to France to help firefighters to contain forest fires



Presently affected by a severe heatwave and prolonged drought, France is fighting extensive forest fires in the southwestern region of Gironde. Fires this time spread faster than in July, when the entire region was devastated and thousands of people had to be evacuated, Radio Romania (...)