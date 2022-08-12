PNL’s Muraru notifies anti-discrimination watchdog about racist speech by Viktor Orban in Romania

PNL’s Muraru notifies anti-discrimination watchdog about racist speech by Viktor Orban in Romania. Chairman of the Iasi chapter of the National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Muraru on Thursday announced having officially notified the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) about a speech given by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad in Romania. “I have (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]