Automotive Component Maker Compa Sibiu Net Profit Shrinks to RON4.7M in H1

Automotive Component Maker Compa Sibiu Net Profit Shrinks to RON4.7M in H1. Automotive components manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON4.7 million, down 73.3% compared with the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]