Transelectrica Net Profit Shrinks 73% to RON28M in H1

Transelectrica Net Profit Shrinks 73% to RON28M in H1. Transelectrica (TEL.RO), the operator of the national energy transmission system, ended the first half of the year with a net profit of RON28 million, down 73% compared with the RON104 million of the year-ago period, the financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]