Farmaceutica Remedia Profit Drops to RON3.7M in H1

Farmaceutica Remedia Profit Drops to RON3.7M in H1. Pharmaceutical wholesaler Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO) ended the first six months of the year with a net profit of RON3.7 million, down 12% from the RON4.2 million in the first half of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]