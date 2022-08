Aerostar Bacau Sees Net Profit Rise 36% to RON48.8M in Jan-June

Aerostar Bacau Sees Net Profit Rise 36% to RON48.8M in Jan-June. Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO), a manufacturing and maintenance company in the aviation industry, made net profit of RON48.8 million in the first half of 2022, up 35.6% compared with the first half of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]