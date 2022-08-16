C&W: Bucharest Expected To Deliver 134,000 Sqm Of Office Space In 2022 And 2023, Way Below Last Years’ Level



Capital city Bucharest is expected to deliver 134,000 square meters of office space in 2022 and 2023, way below the level of deliveries recorded over the last years, in line with an analysis by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...)