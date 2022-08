SIF Oltenia Exits EximBank for RON42.4M

SIF Oltenia Exits EximBank for RON42.4M. SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has completed procedures to exit the shareholder structure of EximBank and collected RON42.4 million for its 3.27% stake, the company notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]