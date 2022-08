Electrica Extends Interim CEO Of Alexandru Chirita

Electrica Extends Interim CEO Of Alexandru Chirita. Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) Board of Directors has extended the interim CEO term of Alexandru Chirita until the end of 2022 or until the appointment of a new CEO, the company announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]