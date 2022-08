Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Report Record Assets Of RON92.4B In August

Romania Pillar II Pension Funds Report Record Assets Of RON92.4B In August. The private pension funds operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II) had record assets of RON92.4 billion in August 2022, higher by RON5 billion than the level at mid-2022, recovering over half of the loss amassed in 2022, as per calculations by the Romanian association for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]