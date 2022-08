Romania’s economy loses speed in second quarter

Romania’s economy loses speed in second quarter. Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood at 6.4%, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]