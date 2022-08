Sameday, the newest tenant of the Stefanesti Business Park

Globalworth and CATTED announce a new tenant for the Stefanesti Business Park project. Sameday, one of the leaders of the Romanian courier service market, has signed a 7-years contract for an area of around 2,600 square metres. The contract concerns the exclusive use of spaces dedicated to (...)