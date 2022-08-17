Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 43,6 million in the first six months of the year, increasing by 20%



Biofarm (stock symbol BIO), one of the most important drug manufacturers in Romania, reports significant increases in the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2021: turnover increasing by 17% and a net profit of RON 43.6 million, up by 20%. In addition, Biofarm recorded (...)