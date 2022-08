Deva Jazz Fest brings artists from US, Cuba and Europe to Romania

Deva Jazz Fest brings artists from US, Cuba and Europe to Romania. Artists from the United States, Cuba, Austria, Denmark, Italy, Romania, and more will perform on stage during this year’s Deva Jazz Fest. The festival will take place between August 26-28 at the foot of the Deva Fortress, which has guarded the city since the mid-13th century. For three days, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]