AEI report: Gas and electricity prices to hit unprecedented highs this winter
Aug 17, 2022
AEI report: Gas and electricity prices to hit unprecedented highs this winter.
Gas and electricity prices will hit unprecedented highs this winter and many industrial consumers will go bankrupt, shows a report by the Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) released on Wednesday. The price of natural gas hit a new record high on the Dutch TTF on Tuesday, at 251 euros/MWh, (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]