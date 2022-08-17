MFP: As many as 1,269,712 positions filled with Romania’s public institutions and authorities as of June



The number of positions filled with Romania’s public institutions and authorities was 1,269,712 as of June 2022, by 5 more compared to the previous month; almost 64 percent of these positions were in the central public administration, shows data published on the Finance Ministry’s (MFP) website. (...)