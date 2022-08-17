 
USR requests doctoral theses of PM Ciuca, Education Minister Cimpeanu to be analysed by CNATDCU
USR requests doctoral theses of PM Ciuca, Education Minister Cimpeanu to be analysed by CNATDCU.

Representatives of Save Romania Union (USR) are requesting that the doctoral theses of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu be analysed by the National Council of Attestation of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU), but also that the education (...)

Brewer Bergenbier Stops Buying Cars, Switches to Leasing from Autonom Brewer Bergenbier, part of the Molson Coors Group, announces a partnership with integrated provider of mobility and financing solutions Autonom, to outsource its fleet.

Fingerprints of the Past: Cluj photographer tells the story of life as a wealthy peasant under Ceaușescu's regime In February 1952, the secret police agency of the Socialist Republic of Romania put Alexandru Ruja behind bars for being a “cheabur,” a pejorative term used to identify wealthy bourgeoisie peasants who own lands, farms, and corps. 70 years later, his great-granddaughter, Denisa Moldovan, is (...)

Gen Zs make up over a quarter of Romanians permanently leaving the country Over 9,500 people ages 10 to 25 left Romania for good last year. The country lost the equivalent of 400 classrooms full of children, and most of them never come back, a Ziarul Financiar analysis shows. Around 28% (9,561) of Romanians who now leave the country never to return are Gen Z, a high (...)

CEC Bank Lends EUR15M to AAylex One CEC Bank has provided a EUR15 million line of credit to finance the ongoing operations of AAylex One, the company behind the Cocorico poultry brand.

Vienna Insurance Group posts EUR202M net profit in H1 Austrian-held insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, ended the first half with gross written premiums of EUR6.44 billion, an increase of 11.6% on the year-ago (...)

Romanian investment fund SIF Oltenia cashes in EUR 8.6 mln from Eximbank stake SIF Oltenia (SIF5), a Romanian investment company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has completed the sale of its minority stake in state-owned lender Eximbank. The company said it cashed in RON 42.4 mln (EUR 8.6 mln) from selling its 3.27% stake. The deal implies a valuation of RON 1.3 (...)

Romania Is Europe's 5th Largest Cabbage Producer Romania produced 600,550 tons of cabbage in 2020, making it the third largest producer in the European Union after Germany and Poland, according to statistics of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

 


