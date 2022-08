INS: Romania’s economy advances 5.8 pct in H1, 2.1 pct in Q2 2022

INS: Romania's economy advances 5.8 pct in H1, 2.1 pct in Q2 2022. Romania's economy advanced 5.8% in H1 2022 as against H1 2021, both seasonally adjusted and unadjusted, and in Q 2 2022 it grew by 2.1% on a quarterly basis, according to flash estimates published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Seasonally adjusted, the Gross Domestic (...)