Prysmian Turnover Up 26% YoY To RON1.35B In 2021. Electrical and optical fiber producer Prysmian Cabluri si Sisteme, based in the town of Slatina and part of Italy's Prysmian Group, had a turnover of RON1.351 billion (EUR274.7 million) in 2021, up nearly 26% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance