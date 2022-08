evoMAG Raises EUR2M Funding From Investment Fund Catalyst Romania

evoMAG Raises EUR2M Funding From Investment Fund Catalyst Romania. Online retailer evoMAG, held by entrepreneur Mihai Patrascu, has attracted an investment of EUR2 million from Catalyst Romania, one of the most important technology-focused venture capital funds in Romania, in exchange for a minority stake in Evolution Prest Systems, the company holding the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]