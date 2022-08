Keysight Technologies Romania Turnover Up 11% YoY To Over EUR34.6M In 2021

Keysight Technologies Romania (the former Ixia), the local division of US Keysight Technologies, had a turnover of over EUR34.6 million (over RON169.1 million) in 2021, up over 11% from almost EUR31 million (RON151.6 million) in 2020, as per finance ministry data.