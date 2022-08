Freight Forwarder Dumagas Expects Profit in 2022

Freight Forwarder Dumagas Expects Profit in 2022. Dumagas, one of the largest freight forwarders on the market, ended the first half of this year with 10% growth in revenue and expects revenue to reach EUR38-40 million by yearend, according to company officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]