Trading Value With Shares Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Up 60% YoY In January-July 2022

Trading Value With Shares Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Up 60% YoY In January-July 2022. The liquidity recorded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) remains high on several pillars after the first half of the year saw significant increases. Still, in July the liquidity returned to summer levels as investors and financial analysts were waiting for the end of the financial reporting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]